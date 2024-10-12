Ayudha puja performed at Bobbili Fort

Vizianagaram: Royal family members of Bobbili Samsthanam organised Ayudha Puja in a grand manner on Friday in the premises of Fort of Bobbili town. As a part of Dasara celebrations, former minister R V Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and his brothers MLA Baby Naina, R V S Ramakrishna Ranga Rao performed special puja for the arms which were used in Bobbili war in 1757.

Later, they prayed at throne which was used by their forefathers. They participated in a procession organised in Fort premises. Thousands of people attended the programme.