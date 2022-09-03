  • Menu
Ayurvedic professor receives FBAA certificate

Dr Harshavardhan receiving the FBAA certificate from Virendra Sharma, MP, UK.
Highlights

Tirupati: SV Ayurvedic medical college Prof Dr K Harshavardhan Appaji has received certificate and guest faculty honour from Fellowship of British Ayurveda Academy (FBAA).

He received the certificate from Virendra Sharma, member of Parliament in the UK. Minister for London Parliamentary secretary Paul Scully has appreciated Dr Harshavardhan. On this occasion, he expressed his gratitude to Dr Suresh and Dr Joshi for organising the FBAA course under Association of Ayurveda Academy (AAA), London.

