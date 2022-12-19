Ayyalu joins Jana Sena Party

Vizianagaram: Gurana Ayyalu joined Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of Pawan Kalyan in Vizianagaram on Sunday. He also worked with Chiranjeevi during Prajarajyam days and later joined YSRCP.

His sister Meesala Geetha was the municipal chairman during Congress regime and served as MLA from TDP during 2014-2019. Ayyalu, active business personify has good intimacy with Pawan Kalyan is going to lead the party in Vizianagaram thereafter. The joining of Ayyalu was assumed and reported by The Hans India earlier has become true now. Ayyalu of Kapu community with sufficient financial backup is expected to become an asset to the party and to strengthen the cadre. Ayyalu is relative of Botcha Satyanarayana. A huge bike rally will be conducted on Monday on arrival of Ayyalu from Vijayawada.