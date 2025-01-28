Ayyanna Patrudu calls for addressing lapses to develop tourism sector

Visakhapatnam : Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said that tourists will not arrive in Visakhapatnam to have a cup of coffee or tea but a glass of wine or beer.

Expressing his views as a citizen of Visakhapatnam in a lighter vein at the Vizag Investors Tourism Summit organised by the tourism department here on Monday, the Assembly Speaker made it clear that due to various restrictions imposed, tourism is a sector that did not witness development for years despite the potential it has.

Even as Visakhapatnam has beautiful stretches of beach from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam, he noted, they are not suitable for tourists who look for entertainment and enjoyment. However, the sector will improve if restrictions are eased, he said.

If small huts of restaurants are facilitated across the beach stretch like the ones that are present in Germany, the tourist footfall will see a drastic rise, he suggested. “Why do tourists prefer Goa? It is because they have good entertainment there compared to Visakhapatnam. Even Ooty in Tamil Nadu has several facilities but not in Lambasingi,” he opined, adding that more tourists will visit Araku and Lambasingi if resorts and boarding amenities are improved.

Calling for amendment in the Tribal Act, Ayyanna Patrudu mentioned that not many investors would think of investing in tribal region as there are provisions in the law that only tribals need to invest in the tribal region. “If amendments are made in this area, Araku Valley and Lambasingi, Alluri Sitarama Raju Park will see an increased number of tourists in future. Also, tourism officials should reduce the time taken to say yes or no to a particular project,” he suggested.

The Assembly Speaker exhorted the officials and the Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh to look into such lapses and focus on addressing them.

Responding to a query about IT Minister Nara Lokesh becoming Deputy Chief Minister, Ayyanna Patrudu opined, “It is not going to happen based on the party’s demand but it would happen if the people of Andhra Pradesh decide.”