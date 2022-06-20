Ayyanna Patrudu gets sigh of relief as AP High Court orders to stop demolitions

Former minister and TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has got a sigh of relief in Andhra Pradesh High Court. The court heard the house motion petition filed against the demolition of Ayyanna Patrudu's house on Sunday seeking an injunction to stop the demolition of the retaining wall of their house.

The Lawyer on behalf of the petitioners said that the structure was constructed according to the approved plan and opined that construction was carried out accordingly with the permission of tehsildar and water resources department and determined the boundaries.

The judge, considering these arguments, expressed surprise that the demolition would not take place at midnight. A government lawyer on behalf of the Revenue Department said part of the demolition had already taken place and sought the time to submit full details. However, the court has issued orders nto to go ahead with demolitions and adjourned the case to May 21.

Authorities arrived on Sunday morning to demolish the retaining wall of former minister Ayyanna Patrudu's house at Narsipatnam home. Narsipatnam Municipality and Revenue officials reached there with two proclainers. The family questioned the authorities as to how the house could be demolished without giving prior notice. It is cruel to mark aggression when everyone is asleep in the middle of the night. The petition was later filed in the court and the stay was granted.