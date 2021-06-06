Ayyanna Patrudu urges government to follow neighbouring CMs

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday urged the Jagan mohan Reddy government to follow the footsteps of the neighbouring states in rescue the people from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayyanna Patrudu demanded the state government to announce an immediate Covid-19 package and monthly financial assistance to the poorer sections and workers who were suffering due to lack of work opportunities since the outbreak of the virus.

Tamil Nadu was giving Rs 4,000 every month besides strictly implementing the Amma canteens programme. Kerala was giving Rs 6,000 monthly besides delivering 16 essential items at the doorstep of poor families.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the Jagan Reddy regime had deliberately neglected the virus mitigation efforts, thereby causing never before suffering to the people.

The Chief Minister should at least now learn from the other chief ministers to extend crucial help to the people. While other chief ministers were visiting Covid centres to check facilities there, Jagan Reddy was not coming out of his Tadepalli palace, Ayyanna Patrudu criticised.