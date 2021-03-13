Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: ICGS launches special community drive in East Godavari

Kakinada: Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS), Kakinada, conducted a special community interaction drive at fishing hamlets of China Valasala, CHBV Palem and Ramannapalem of East Godavari district.

The community interaction drive is being conducted between March 12 and 21 to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence with a theme 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mohotsav.' The event is being jointly conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Marine Police and ONGC.

ICGS officials said that the other activities like marathon, cyclothon, motorcycle rally, medical camps and CIPs will be conducted in the next three months till August 15 with the involvement of fishermen.

They said that the aim of the programme is to emphasise on India's glorious history and showcase India's development since Independence.