B Tech first year students induction held at Chalapathi Institute

Guntur: Chalapathi Institute of Technology organised induction programme for B Tech first year students on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Y V Anjaneyulu, Chairman, Chalapathi Group of Institutions, said that it is important to develop proper technical and coding skills among the students.

He emphasised the need for students to have dedication, discipline and determination to achieve success.

Chief guest MLC K S Lakshmana Rao urged the students to focus on aspects such as getting employment after studies, competing for GATE examination to go for higher studies, getting placed in multinational companies and preparing for civil services, banking and State govt examinations to occupy coveted positions.

He also quoted examples of people who worked hard and achieved grand success. Training programmes will help students achieve their career goals, he said.

Guest of honour S R T Ramasamy, senior vice-president, Efftronics Systems Private Limited, dealt about the basics to be learnt to have strong grip over the subject.

He said that cultivating certain skills like positive attitude, curiosity, critical thinking etc would help in building successful career.

Principal Dr K Naga Sreenivasa Rao informed about the chronological development of the institution, steps to be taken in future to train and motivate the students for their overall development. Dean (Academic) Dr P Phani Kumar, R & D Dr P Bala Murali Krishna, Exams Dr VV Subba Rao, faculty members, students and parents attended the programme in big number.