Baba inspiration for Jal Jeevan Mission: Pawan

Puttaparthi: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT and education minister Nara Lokesh participated in the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, offering heartfelt tributes to the revered spiritual master whose teachings continue to inspire millions globally.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan expressed amazement at the global spiritual influence of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, noting that even Hollywood actors had travelled to Puttaparthi solely for Baba’s darshan. He described Baba as a divine personality who emerged from one of the most backward regions of the state yet radiated universal love, compassion and spiritual brilliance that touched lives across continents.

The Deputy CM spoke of Baba’s transformative contribution to resolving chronic drinking water shortages in Rayalaseema. He said Baba’s pioneering water project served as an “early seed” for large-scale reforms such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing lasting relief to lakhs of people suffering from water scarcity. Pawan Kalyan affirmed that Baba’s humanitarian service and spiritual legacy remain timeless and continue to guide generations.

In his address, minister Lokesh described participating in the centenary celebrations as a profound blessing. He praised Prasanthi Nilayam as a true abode of peace and spiritual harmony and reiterated Baba’s core teachings of ‘Love All, Serve All’ and universal equality. Lokesh commended Baba’s global impact in providing free, value-based education and accessible healthcare, calling these initiatives a model of selfless service for humanity.

He also emphasised the significance of Baba’s major drinking water initiative in the drought-prone region, stating that it brought dignity and relief to lakhs of families. Lokesh added that the state government is committed to strengthening the education system with values drawn from Baba’s teachings.

The minister thanked the Central government for releasing a Rs 100 commemorative coin and four postal stamps in Baba’s honour, calling it a fitting tribute to the spiritual icon.