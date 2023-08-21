Live
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
- World Senior Citizen Day 2023 Challenges and Opportunities
Just In
Babu can become policemen and work from home, Vijayasai Reddy’s jibe at TDP chief
Highlights
Says that if TDP chief goes to the Oscar nominations, he can get the Nobel Prize. He said that Babu can also participate in the freedom movement and speak what he has built
Amaravati: YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy once again criticised TDP leader Chandrababu. He said if Chandrababu wears Rakhi, he can study Bipc in Inter and become an engineer.
He said that Babu can become a policeman and work from home. He said that if TDP chief goes to the Oscar nominations, he can get the Nobel Prize. He said that Babu can also participate in the freedom movement and speak what he has built. He made these comments on Twitter (X).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS