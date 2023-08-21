  • Menu
Babu can become policemen and work from home, Vijayasai Reddy’s jibe at TDP chief

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy speaking to reporters at Bapatla on Thursday

Highlights

Says that if TDP chief goes to the Oscar nominations, he can get the Nobel Prize. He said that Babu can also participate in the freedom movement and speak what he has built

Amaravati: YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy once again criticised TDP leader Chandrababu. He said if Chandrababu wears Rakhi, he can study Bipc in Inter and become an engineer.

He said that Babu can become a policeman and work from home. He said that if TDP chief goes to the Oscar nominations, he can get the Nobel Prize. He said that Babu can also participate in the freedom movement and speak what he has built. He made these comments on Twitter (X).

