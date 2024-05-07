OFM signs contract with ICG

Hyderabad: The Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a constituent of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), entered into a contract with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday.

The contract enables the supply of 10 CRN-91 guns. The contract was formally handed over by Deputy Inspector General Bhibhuti Ranjan, Indian Coast Guard, to P Babji, IOFS, General Manager, at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

This gun is a naval version of the 30 mm automatic gun installed on a ship and gyro stabilised. It is directed by an electro-optic Fire Control System (FCS) for day and night use mounted on an improvised cupola. It can also be remotely operated.