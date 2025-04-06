Babu Jagjivan Ram’s life inspiring scholars

Tirupati: The life of Babu Jagjivan Ram, one of the great personalities in Indian national movement and rendered special services as Union Minister post-independence, is inspiring several people, said Dr Ram Prasad, Principal of College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The 118th birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram was observed at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Ram Prasad described Jagjivan Ram as a great humanitarian and added that he endeavoured for the upliftment of downtrodden communities and studied hard to become a social reformer and politician.

The principal advised employees to learn the good deeds done by such leaders and get inspiration to follow that path.

Former Minister Parasaratnam; Dr Venkatasubbaiah, Assistant Professor of Badvelu S, BVR College; DLO Varaprasada Rao; and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, TTD officials and employees paid tributes to the portrait of Jagjivan Ram.

On this occasion, mementos were presented to employees, who rendered special services, and won prizes in essay writing and quiz competitions.

TTD Welfare Department Deputy EO Anandaraju, SC Cell Liaison Officer Devendra Babu, other dignitaries and a large number of TTD employees participated in this programme.