Babuji instrumental in bringing about green revolution: Collector P Koteswara Rao

Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao garlanding the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary at RS Road junction in Kurnool on Tuesday
Kurnool District Collector P Koteswara Rao garlanding the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary at RS Road junction in Kurnool on Tuesday

District Collector P Koteswara Rao on Tuesday said that former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram worked tirelessly for the uplift of downtrodden communities.

District Collector P Koteswara Rao on Tuesday said that former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram worked tirelessly for the uplift of downtrodden communities.

Babuji was a freedom fighter, a great writer and politician. The Collector called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Jagjivan Ram.

Koteswara Rao paid floral tributes to Babuji on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary. He said Babu Jagjivan Ram was born on April 5, 1908 in a small village Chandwa in Shahabad district of Bihar State.

As a student Jagjivan was greatly attracted to Gandhiji's non-violence and joined the Satyagraha movement in 1930. Subsequently, over a period of 50 years in political life, he had served as Union Minister holding different portfolios.

Dr Jagjivan Ram was one of the most revered Dalit leaders, he pointed out. Babuji relentlessly fought to bring equality in the society. The great leader also brought green revolution in 1960, worked towards nationalisation of banks, recruitment of SC/ST people in defence and railways and nationalisation of coal mines and airlines.

He had also started the Food Corporation of India (FCi) and public distribution system. Similarly, the Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon has also paid rich floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary.

