Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate of Eluru Assembly Constituency TDP, Janasena, and BJP, alongside Janasena Eluru in-charge Reddy Appalanayudu, have accused Chief Minister Jagan of deteriorating the financial condition of the state to the extent where he cannot even pay salaries. They claim that CM Jagan is attempting to extract pensions through underhand methods with the Election Commission.

During the Jayaho BC program held on Monday evening at NTR statue of 50th Division MRC Colony, Eluru, and the Prajagalam program at 12th Division Markandeya Swamy Temple, Badeti Chanti and Reddy Appalanayudu spoke out against CM Jagan's actions. They alleged that Jagan Reddy, by looting government funds and the pension money of his own followers who are contractors, is making unfounded accusations against the Election Commission and TDP to divert attention. They clarified that the lack of funds is the reason pensions have not been distributed to secretariat staff and village secretaries, not the fault of the SEC or TDP.

CM Jagan has been criticized for manipulating pension distribution for political gain, while volunteers and pensioners suffer. The alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP has been formed to counter Jagan's rule, which they describe as anarchic. They assure the public that the decisions of the coalition government will benefit all sections of society.

Furthermore, they promise to implement initiatives such as Anna Canteens for the poor, Charama Geetham for poverty alleviation, and a drug-free state, if elected to power. The group demands action from the Election Commission if pensions are not distributed on time and urge the people to support their efforts to save the state from Jagan's mismanagement.

The event was attended by various leaders and activists from TDP, Janasena, and BJP, including Telugu Desam Party Eluru City President Pediboina Sivaprasad and Jana Sena Eluru City Presidents Nagireddy Kashi Naresh and Reddy Gauri Shankar.