Badminton tournament concludes

Vijayawada: The badminton tournament for 40+ age group organised by Venu Badminton academy concluded on Sunday.

In the double event, Dr Ravi Kumar and Mithra won the first prize. The second prize was won by S Subbarao and Yesobu and the third prize bagged by Venkata Krishna and Raju.

The prize distribution programme was held at the Academy on Sunday. The academy coach Venu, Kallam Housing private limited chairman K Venugopal Reddy, Sri Constructions CEO Mahesh Babu and others participated in the prize distribution programme.