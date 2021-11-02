Badvel by-election results: YSRCP leads with 50,000 votes by the end of the sixth round

The counting of votes in the Badvel by-election, which begins at 8 a.m. has been going on without any hurdles. The YSRCP that dominated the first five rounds also took the lead in the sixth round. Dasari Sudha, who is contesting from YSRCP continues to lead by 52,024 votes by the end of the sixth round. The YSRCP got 64,265 votes and the BJP 12,241 votes.



The necessary arrangements for counting have been made at Gurukula government school in Kadapa amid heavy security in line with covid‌ guidelines. Four counting centers have been set up for this with seven tables at each counting center.





The counting of votes is expected to be completed in a maximum of 12 rounds and the final result is expected at 12 noon. The constituency had a total of 2,15,240 votes and 68.39 percent polling was recorded in the elections held on October 30.