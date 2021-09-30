Badvel by-election: YSRCP will win the election with a huge majority, says DC Govinda Reddy

The former MLC DC Govinda Reddy said that the Badvel constituency had stood in support of the YSR family. He said with the death of Dr. Venkata Subbaiah, the by-election was inevitable and expressed that this election will be a cakewalk for YSRCP.



Speaking to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that late Venkata Subbaiah's wife Dr. Sudha has been declared as a candidate by the CM Jagan. He said that the chief minister had given directions to them on how to go forward in the elections.

Mr. Reddy expressed confidence that Dr. Sudha would win with a greater majority and opined that they will work for it. He recalled that it has been a norm that opposition parties would not contest in elections when there is a by-election due to the death of the sitting MLA.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha has thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for declaring her as a candidate and hoped that the party would with a huge majority relying on the welfare schemes brought by the YSRCP government.

It is known that the Central Election Commission on Tuesday released the schedule for the Badvel by-election. It has been announced that a notification to this effect will be issued on October 1 and October 8 is the last date for the nominations process. The deadline for withdrawal was fixed on the 13th while the nominations will be scrutinized on the 11th. Polling will be held on October 30 followed by counting on November 2.

