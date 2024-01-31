Live
Just In
Badvel MLA handsover cheques to women under YSR Asara program
MLC DC Govind Reddy, Badvel MLA Dr. Sudha Madam, and other esteemed guests participated at the YSR Asara 4th installment program is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the government towards women's empowerment. The distribution of cheques to the women's symbolizes the government's efforts to uplift and support these women who have shown determination and thriftiness.
The lighting of the Jyoti and anointing the portrait of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy further signifies the trust and faith the government has in his leadership and his vision for the welfare of the people. It is heartening to see government advisors, market vice-chairmen, and other officials joining hands to support and uplift women through initiatives like YSR Asara.
We recognize and appreciate the presence of the MPTCs, Sarpanchs, secretariat convenors, government officials, YSR CP leaders, and workers of Podpupu Sanghas, as well as the women who have shown overwhelming participation. Your support and active involvement are crucial in bringing about real change and progress.
"Let us stand together and support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. Your united support will ensure that he continues to lead and champion the cause of women's empowerment and overall development. Together, we can create a prosperous and inclusive Andhra Pradesh," the MLA said.