Bail plea of Viveka muder accused posted to March 2

Kadapa: The bail petition filed by D Siva Sankar Reddy, one among the five accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, was adjourned to March 2 by the district court in Friday. It may be recalled that following the CBI plea, the Pulivendula magistrate has shifted Vivekananda Reddy murder case to district court recently.

Earlier two days ago, the CBI has produced 4 accused Yerra Gangi Reddy, G Umasankar Reddy, Shaik Dastagiri and Y Sunil Kumar Yadav in Pulivendula court except D Siva Sankar Reddy as he was undergoing treatment for health at RIMS in Kadapa.

After the health condition of Siva Sankar Reddy improved, the CBI produced him in the district court on Friday.