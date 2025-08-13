Live
- Mamata Banerjee’s 'eviction' lies busted by her party MP, says BJP
- 'Will look into', CJI BR Gavai on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
- Balakrishna Lays Foundation Stone for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes ₹110 Crore Advance Bookings Before Release
- AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina injured in road accident in Haryana
- 7 Best Derma Companies in India Offering PCD Pharma Franchise Opportunities
- Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit
- Pappu Yadav backs Rahul’s upcoming Bihar yatra, says ‘Oppn’s duty to wake up sleeping govt’
- DRDO Guesthouse Manager Arrested On Espionage Charges For Alleged Pakistan Intelligence Links
- Bihar Woman Condemns Congress Leaders For Using Her Image Without Permission In Voter Fraud Protest
Balakrishna Lays Foundation Stone for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati
In a significant development for cancer care in the region, actor and Telugu Desam Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna laid the foundation stone for the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati on Wednesday.
Amaravati: In a significant development for cancer care in the region, actor and Telugu Desam Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna laid the foundation stone for the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati on Wednesday. The hospital, renowned for its services and accolades, is operated on a not-for-profit basis and relies on the generous support of donors.
During the ceremony, Balakrishna expressed pride in the reputation the hospital has garnered across the country as a leading institution in cancer treatment. He highlighted the completion of a similar facility in Hyderabad, which overcame numerous challenges.
Reflecting on the hospital's journey, Balakrishna noted that the foundation stone in Amaravati was originally laid in 2019, but progress was hindered by the subsequent negligence of the YSRCP government. He revealed that construction only resumed following the formation of a coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The ceremony took place amidst heavy rainfall in Amaravati, which Balakrishna interpreted as a blessing, stating that work commenced at the auspicious time despite the weather conditions. He emphasised that development initiatives are advancing rapidly across Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government. The actor also paid tribute to the late leader Kodela Sivaprasad for his contributions to the project.