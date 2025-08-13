Balakrishna Lays Foundation Stone for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati

Amaravati: In a significant development for cancer care in the region, actor and Telugu Desam Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna laid the foundation stone for the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati on Wednesday. The hospital, renowned for its services and accolades, is operated on a not-for-profit basis and relies on the generous support of donors.

During the ceremony, Balakrishna expressed pride in the reputation the hospital has garnered across the country as a leading institution in cancer treatment. He highlighted the completion of a similar facility in Hyderabad, which overcame numerous challenges.

Reflecting on the hospital's journey, Balakrishna noted that the foundation stone in Amaravati was originally laid in 2019, but progress was hindered by the subsequent negligence of the YSRCP government. He revealed that construction only resumed following the formation of a coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The ceremony took place amidst heavy rainfall in Amaravati, which Balakrishna interpreted as a blessing, stating that work commenced at the auspicious time despite the weather conditions. He emphasised that development initiatives are advancing rapidly across Andhra Pradesh under the coalition government. The actor also paid tribute to the late leader Kodela Sivaprasad for his contributions to the project.