Balakrishna visits Kanaka Durga temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada

Film actor and Hindupuram TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna visited Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri and performed special pooja. Balaiah was welcomed by the officials with temple etiquette.



After darshan, he received Vedic blessings by Vedic scholars. The temple officials presented laddu prasadam and portrait to Balakrishna. Balakrishna said that he had darshan of Sri Raja Rajeshwari Devi as part of Sharannavaratra.

He said that he prayed for the Goddess's mercy to be on the devotees and provide blessings for the development of the state.