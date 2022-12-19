Balimela water taken for electricity generation in Sileru

Rampachodavarm(ASR District): AP Genco Sileru Complex Superintendent Engineer KKV Prashanth Kumar said that 4,000 cusecs of water is being taken from Balimela Reservoir for hydropower generation in Sileru.

As Donkarayi Power Canal was recently damaged, electricity production has stopped in Donkarayi and Polluru hydropower stations within the complex. However, Prashanth Kumar told the media that since the grid officials have issued orders for full power generation from Sileru hydropower station, they are taking 4,000 cusecs from Balimela and generating power.

He said that for the last three days, up to 1.7 million units of electricity was being produced in Sileru per day. He said that permission is still to be received to start the repair work of the Donkarayi Power Canal. As there is no possibility for vehicles to go to the canal, they are currently taking steps to construct a road. The authorities are making arrangements to dump the material for the construction of Kachcha Road.