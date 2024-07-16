Balineni challenges MLA Damacharla to prove allegations

Ongole:Former minister and former MLA of Ongole Balineni Srinivasa Reddy challenged the Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao to prove accusations levelled against him in the last five years.

He questioned how the persons, who were ‘co-accused’ with him as alleged by the TDP leaders, became pure when they joined the ruling party. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy left Ongole even before the election results were announced on June 4, and came back only on Monday. He was received by a huge number of the YSR Congress Party leaders, and workers at the railway station.

Speaking to media, Balineni said that he was shocked and disappointed with the election result. He said that he already announced that the past elections were his last elections, but the local politics did not allow him to leave so soon.

He said that the TDP leaders utilised every opportunity to assassinate his character and defame his son. He said that the present MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao was behind the accusations made against him, including the Hawala and land grabbing allegations.

He said that people like Nallamalli Balu, Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy, and others, with whom his name was attached for accusations, joined the TDP long ago. He questioned how they became pure when they were co-accused with him. Balineni challenged the MLA to prove the accusations made against him, as they are in power. He alleged that Damacharla was targeting the YSRCP leaders and their businesses, and harassing them by sending notices.

He announced that he is neither leaving Ongole nor politics and will continue to be in the YSR Congress Party. He said he would fight against the MLA in public and be available to the party workers.