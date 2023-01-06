Balineni warns of action against those indulging in anti-party activities

Tirupati: The party high command will not remain silent if any one disobeys the party or indulges in anti-party activities, said YSRCP Regional Coordinator Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy. Speaking to the media after the district party meeting here on Thursday, Srinivasulu made it clear that anyone irrespective of the position he holds, has to face disciplinary action if he acts against the party interests. Citing the party appointing Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as Venkatagiri constituency coordinator replacing party senior leader Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramnarayan Reddy after his anti-party remarks, he reiterated that anyone violates party discipline, has to face action and added that the party high command handed over constituency in-charge responsibility to Ramkumar Reddy.

The district party meeting presided by party district president Ram Kumar Reddy was attended by Minister R K Roja, MP Dr P Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLC Balli Chakravarthy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati),, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), Biyapu Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasthi), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta), Koneti Adimulam (Satyavedu) Varaprasad (Gudur) and party observers. Regional Coordinator Balineni and party president Ram Kumar first discussed with party leaders the measures to be taken up for strengthening the party in Tirupati district and resolved to hold meetings at field level with prank and file in the district.

Accordingly, the district president and coordinator will conduct meetings with party local leaders and activists in Satyavedu on January 6, Gudur on January 7 and Sullurpeta on January 8 to evolve a plan for consolidating the party from grassroot level and to infuse confidence among the party leaders working at the ground level that the party is always remain with them. Balineni said that the ultimate aim was to make a clean sweep, winning all the Assembly seats in Tirupati district and added the constituency observers, who were also appointed to strengthen the party, to stand with the MLAs. He further said the constituency observer will have to act immediately to resolve any organisational lapses that surface and act as a bridge

between the field level activists and party. Claiming that 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prbahutvam,' the mass contact programme,

taken up statewide at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy proved to be a big success and helping the MLAs improve their performance graph. As a party regional coordinator, Balineni said he would cover Kadapa, Nellore and Tirupati districts and hold monthly meetings with each district leader and tour the constituencies to make the party strong. Replying to a question on denying permission for the shooting of film star Balakrishna in Ongole, he said there was no need for the party to politicise even film shooting also.

The authorities urged shooting organisers to conduct it in a place away from the crowded area in the city in view of the stampede in former CM Chandrababu Naidu meeting resulting in loss of lives, he explained.

District president Ram Kumar Reddy said he would do his best to fulfill the wish of CM to win all the MLA seats with a huge majority. "As a district president I will take along the MPs, MLAs, party observers and others in conducting programmes," he said.