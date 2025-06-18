Banakacherla project will be as per Centre’s rules: Nimmala

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu made it clear that the state government will secure all necessary permissions from the Central government for the Polavaram-Banakacherla project, which aims to divert 200 tmc ft of Godavari floodwater to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. He emphasised the Andhra Pradesh’s right to construct the project to address water scarcity in Rayalaseema, with all approvals sought from the Central government.

Responding to allegations from some Telangana leaders that Andhra Pradesh is violating Central Water Commission rules by planning the project without permission, Ramanaidu clarified that a preliminary report has already been submitted to the Central government, which approved the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The minister dismissed claims that the project would harm Telangana, noting that Andhra Pradesh, located downstream, cannot adversely affect upstream Telangana.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Ramanaidu outlined the project’s three phases: the first from Polavaram to Prakasam Barrage using gravity flow, the second from Prakasam Barrage to Bollapalli Reservoir, and the third from Bollapalli to Banakacherla in Kurnool district, utilising two lift irrigation schemes.

He pointed out that of the 3,000 tmc ft of Godavari water flowing into the sea annually, the project proposes to divert only 200 tmc ft to transform Rayalaseema, one of India’s most backward regions, into a prosperous ‘Ratanala Seema.’

Ramanaidu refuted Telangana leaders’ claims of potential losses, accusing them of making politically motivated allegations. He stressed that the project uses only floodwater released into the sea during the rainy season, ensuring no injustice to Telangana.

He also underscored the importance of river-linking projects, citing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, and noted that the Krishna river, with lower water availability than the Godavari, underscores the need for such initiatives.

The minister reiterated that Andhra Pradesh, which bears the brunt of Godavari floods, has the right to utilise floodwaters to meet Rayalaseema’s water needs. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions prosperity for both Telugu states through projects like Polavaram-Banakacherla, urging other states not to object to this critical initiative.