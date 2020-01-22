Bandh observed in Guntur district

Guntur: All shops and establishment remained closed on Wednesday in response to the band call given by the political Joint Action Committee (JAC). Educational institutions too remained closed.

Police arrested CPI State assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao and CPI district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar when they appealed to the shopkeepers to extend their support to the bandh. The police also arrested former MLA G V Anjaneyalu and shifted to Nallapadu police station. The arrested staged protest at Nallapadu police station also. They raised slogans against the government.

Nageswara Rao warned that the JAC would intensify the agitation if the State government failed to withdraw its decision to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao enforced bandh in Chilakaluripet town. Police arrested student JAC leaders K Koteswara Rao, M Subba Rao, Ravipati Sai Krishna and N Pavan and shifted them to Arundalpet police station. Bandh was observed in Ponnur, Tenali and Narasaraopet and other towns.