Bangladesh team appreciates farmer scientist course

Eluru: Senior general manager of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation from Bangladesh Akond Mohammad Raffiqul Islam along with a team from Bangladesh has been on a four-day tour across the state. On the second day of the tour, the team visited various natural farms in Eluru district.

The team visited Venkata Ramannagudem, Pedda Nallamilli, Namagunta villages in Unguturu mandal of Eluru district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Akond Mohammad said that the farmer scientist course introduced by the state-owned Ryot Sadhikara Sanstha (RySS) to train the farmers who have been into natural farming is really commendable.

Rajendra Prasad who welcomed the team to a natural farming field at Vellamilli village informed the visitors that the specialists holding a degree in agriculture are helping the farmers in various techniques.

The Bangladeshi team appreciated the efforts of the natural farming community, comparing them with the farmers back home.

They also appreciated the Any Time Money pattern of farming, A Grade, Five-storeyed model, Integrated Model and others. “It is good that there are a number of women farmers among them.”

Earlier, the Bangladeshi team visited the Poly Vegetable Model undertaken in one acre at Venkata Ramannagudem. The team was told that the farmers who spent Rs 1.52 lakh in a year had earned Rs 2.65 lakh income.

Later, the team went to Nachugunta village also.The Bangladeshi team included Taufiq Hasan Shah Chaudhury, Afrin Sultana, Kapil Kumar Paul, Md Israil Hossain, Shamsad Farzana and others.

Thematic leaders of RySS Aruna, Ramu Eluri, Suresh, district project manager Tata Rao and additional DPM Vali and others were also present.