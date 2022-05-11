Bank staffer held for theft from Parakamani

Tirumala: Venkatesh Prasad an outsourced employee of a nationalised bank engaged in the Parakamani, counting of Hundi offerings was arrested by I Town police of Tirumala on Tuesday for stealing currency notes.



TTD conducts Parakamani daily twice in the main temple in Tirumala which is a high security zone.

Disclosing the details of the arrest of Venkatesh Prasad (59), a resident of Tirupati, at a media conference in I Town police station in Tirumala, circle inspector Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the vigilance and security personnel who were checking the persons after the completion of Parakamani found a bundle of 10 Rs 2,000 currency notes (Rs 20,000) with Venkatesh Prasad hidden in his underwear.

The vigilance personnel detained him for enquiry in which he revealed that he took the cash without the notice of others in the Parakamani.

The incident took place on May 7 and was reported to police on May 9 (Monday) based on which the accused was arrested on Tuesday, the CI said.

The incident created flutters as it took place in the high security Tirumala temple.

It may be noted here that the TTD security personnel thoroughly check the persons before they enter the Parakamani and again the persons involved in the counting will be checked while they are coming out after completion of the Parakamani.

Select pilgrims, interested government employees, including retired staff who offer free service Parakamani seva, are engaged in the Parakamani.

A team of a bank staff will also be at the Parakamani to receive the daily collection of cash which will be remitted after the cash collection received into TTD account with the bank.

SBI and Union Bank (previously Andhra Bank that merged with Union Bank) are the two authorised by TTD to receive the Hundi cash collection, on alternate days.