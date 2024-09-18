  • Menu
Bankers told to expedite insurance claims

Collector Prasanthi and LDM DV Prasad participating in the District Special Consultative Committee meeting on Tuesday
Highlights

Collector P Prashanthi highlights severe impact of Erra Kaluva floods in July and rains in Sept on agriculture

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prashanthi has called on banks to pay special attention to insurance claims and loan approvals for crops damaged by recent rains.

During a video conference held on Tuesday from the Collector’s camp office, she directed bankers and coordination officials to address these issues promptly.

Collector Prashanthi highlighted severe impact of the Erra Kaluva floods in July and heavy rains in September on agriculture and related sectors.

Floods from Erra Kaluva and Godavari River had submerged 10,000 acres in the Gopalapuram and Nidadavolu constituencies. She emphasised the need to encourage farmers to replant their crops. In addition, September floods affected 2,446 acres in the lower regions of Erra Kaluva.

Collector said that in the last two months, the district has experienced significant damage with 279.72 km of R&B roads and 203.53 km of Panchayat Raj roads affected by floods and heavy rains. Furthermore, 94 acres of horticultural crops were also damaged.

Various officials including Union Bank Regional Officer A Visweswara Rao, DCC Convenor LDM DV Prasad, District Agricultural Officer S Madhava Rao, District R&B Officer SVB Reddy, Fisheries Officer K Krishna Rao, Panchayat Raj DE Rama Reddy, and Union Bank District Regional Officer DRM Rao participated in the meeting.

