Bapatla: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy offers prayers at Sri Tarakeswaralayam

Bapatla : Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday visited the newly-constructed Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka of Bapatla district on Saturday. He performed special pujas to the presiding deity Sri Tarakeswarudu seeking the Lord’s blessings. The Vedic Pundits blessed him and presented silk clothes.

As soon as the Chief Secretary entered the temple premises, District Collector Ranjit Basha, SP Vakul Jindal, temple authorities and priests welcomed him with Poorna Kumbham. The Vedic Pundits blessed him. Jawahar Reddy visited the entire premises of the temple. Revenue divisional officer G Ravindra and officials of various government departments were present.