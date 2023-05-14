Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Bapatla: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy offers prayers at Sri Tarakeswaralayam
Highlights
Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday visited the newly-constructed Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka of Bapatla district on Saturday.
Bapatla : Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday visited the newly-constructed Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka of Bapatla district on Saturday. He performed special pujas to the presiding deity Sri Tarakeswarudu seeking the Lord’s blessings. The Vedic Pundits blessed him and presented silk clothes.
As soon as the Chief Secretary entered the temple premises, District Collector Ranjit Basha, SP Vakul Jindal, temple authorities and priests welcomed him with Poorna Kumbham. The Vedic Pundits blessed him. Jawahar Reddy visited the entire premises of the temple. Revenue divisional officer G Ravindra and officials of various government departments were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS