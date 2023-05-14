  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy offers prayers at Sri Tarakeswaralayam

Bapatla: Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy offers prayers at Sri Tarakeswaralayam
x

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka in Bapatla district on Saturday

Highlights

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday visited the newly-constructed Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka of Bapatla district on Saturday.

Bapatla : Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday visited the newly-constructed Sri Tarakeswaralayam at Suryalanka of Bapatla district on Saturday. He performed special pujas to the presiding deity Sri Tarakeswarudu seeking the Lord’s blessings. The Vedic Pundits blessed him and presented silk clothes.

As soon as the Chief Secretary entered the temple premises, District Collector Ranjit Basha, SP Vakul Jindal, temple authorities and priests welcomed him with Poorna Kumbham. The Vedic Pundits blessed him. Jawahar Reddy visited the entire premises of the temple. Revenue divisional officer G Ravindra and officials of various government departments were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X