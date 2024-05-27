Bapatla: Counselling conducted for history sheeters

Bapatla: The Bapatla police conducted counselling sessions for the people who have a history of involvement in violence and criminal offences at all police stations in the district on Sunday, and warned them to stay away from anti-social activities in future.

As part of the arrangements for the Counting Day, the Bapatla SP directed the SHOs in all police stations to counsel the people involved in the violence and crimes, living within their station limits.

The police officers warned them not to organise any processions or rallies, use fireworks, or make instigating comments against any person or party. They warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who participate in untoward and anti-social activities against the instructions of the police.