  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla: Counselling conducted for history sheeters

Bapatla district police counselling people with history of crime, as part of arrangements for counting day
x

Bapatla district police counselling people with history of crime, as part of arrangements for counting day

Highlights

Bapatla: The Bapatla police conducted counselling sessions for the people who have a history of involvement in violence and criminal offences at all...

Bapatla: The Bapatla police conducted counselling sessions for the people who have a history of involvement in violence and criminal offences at all police stations in the district on Sunday, and warned them to stay away from anti-social activities in future.

As part of the arrangements for the Counting Day, the Bapatla SP directed the SHOs in all police stations to counsel the people involved in the violence and crimes, living within their station limits.

The police officers warned them not to organise any processions or rallies, use fireworks, or make instigating comments against any person or party. They warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who participate in untoward and anti-social activities against the instructions of the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X