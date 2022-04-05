Bapatla district collectorate inaugurated

Guntur: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to render better administration and formed new districts. He inaugurated the Collectorate in the newly formed Bapatla district on Monday. Later, he participated in Bapatla district formation celebrations.

Raghupathi assured that he will strive for the development of Bapatla district, adding that the CM has taken steps to fulfil his election promises. District Collector K Vijaya assured that she will maintain transparency in implementing government programmes and will strive hard to develop Bapatla district.

MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Ponutula Sunita, MLA Karanam Balaram Krishna Murthy, Angani Satya Prasad, Vemula Nagarjuna, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal were present.