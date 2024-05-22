Live
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
- Two AIIMS doctors held for facilitating cheating
Just In
Bapatla: No rallies allowed on counting day, informs SP
Bapatla: The Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal announced that there will be no processions or victory rallies, and bursting of firecrackers on the counting day, i.e. June 4. Explaining the measures of security for the counting day in a press note on Tuesday, he said that police made strong security on the premises of Bapatla Engineering College, the counting centre and its surrounding areas.
Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in the district, and more than four people should not be gathered at one place in any area, and cannot organise meetings and rallies.
He advised the owners of firecrackers manufacturing, and storage units to not sell crackers until the end of the model code of conduct, as the candidates or the activists of the political parties are not allowed to burn them on the counting day. He asked the personnel to take legal action against people consuming alcohol in public places. Police has set up police pickets in the problematic villages, important places, and main intersections to prevent untoward incidents in the district and to make sure action is taken against anyone who disturbs law and order.