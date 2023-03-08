Bapatla: 'Sankalpam' launched to fight drug menace

Bapatla: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal and Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg jointly launched 'Sankalpam' programme to make Bapatla and Prakasam drug-free districts.

The SPs organised an innovative awareness conference on drugs with the slogan 'Fight Against Drugs' to prevent the youth from becoming drug addicts.

They conducted the programme at Bapatla Agriculture College on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Vakul Jindal said students should not spoil their future and should not go into drugs. They should follow the ambitions and aspirations of their parents and reach high goals with the encouragement of teachers. He urged the students to furnish the information, if they have any clues about someone selling or using drugs, immediately call the SHO of the concerned police station or SP Bapatla helpline number 8333813228, SEB toll-free number 14500 and give information.

On this occasion, a brochure of the anti-drug programme Sankalpam was released.

Vakul Jindal and Malika Garg administered a pledge to the students that they will fight against drugs and help in establishing a drug-free society.

Police officials, Bapatla Agriculture College lecturers and staff were present.