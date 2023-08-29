Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Bapatla: Students urged to avail benefits of govt schemes
Bapatla district Collector P Ranjit Basha urged students to work hard to come up in life.
Bapatla: Bapatla district Collector P Ranjit Basha urged students to work hard to come up in life. Along with Government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and MLA Kona Raghupathi, he distributed financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena at a programme held at the Collectorate here on Monday. He credited the financial assistance of Rs 23.39 crore into the bank accounts of 25,773 mothers.
The Collector said SC, ST, BC, EBC, Kapu, Muslim, Christian and Minority students benefited under the scheme. He urged the students to set their targets and do hard work to achieve their target. He asked them to avail the benefits of the scheme and added that the government is extending the financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the engineering students to encourage the students. SC Welfare Officer J Raja Debora, BC Welfare Officer Kalpana were present.