Bapatla: Students urged to avail benefits of govt schemes

Bapatla: Bapatla district Collector P Ranjit Basha urged students to work hard to come up in life. Along with Government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and MLA Kona Raghupathi, he distributed financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena at a programme held at the Collectorate here on Monday. He credited the financial assistance of Rs 23.39 crore into the bank accounts of 25,773 mothers.

The Collector said SC, ST, BC, EBC, Kapu, Muslim, Christian and Minority students benefited under the scheme. He urged the students to set their targets and do hard work to achieve their target. He asked them to avail the benefits of the scheme and added that the government is extending the financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the engineering students to encourage the students. SC Welfare Officer J Raja Debora, BC Welfare Officer Kalpana were present.