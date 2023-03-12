Bapatla youth dies in a suspicious circumstances in America

A Telugu student who went to America for higher education died under suspicious circumstances after seven months. Gowda Ramesh couple from Jonnathali village of Martur mandal of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh have a son and a daughter.



The son Gowada Nagasai Gopi Arun Kumar (22) completed his degree from a private engineering college in AP. Later, he went to study MS at Lannar University in America in August last year. He is studying MS while renting a flat with five friends in Texportan area of America. A young lady is also staying in the house where Arun Kumar is staying.

In this order, Arun Kumar's friend, who was staying in the room, complained to the American police that he had not been seen since March 1. The police have registered a case and conducted an investigation.

On March 3, the police found Arun Kumar's dead body in a water lake near their residence. After that information was given to the friends and parents of the deceased. After the postmortem, Arun Kumar's body reached his native village Jonnathali in Martur mandal of Bapatla district on Saturday afternoon. The police revealed that the cause of Arun Kumar's death is unknown. The family members mourned the loss of their son who went abroad for higher studies.

