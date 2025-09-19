  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bars allotted through lottery

Bars allotted through lottery
x

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha conducting the lottery for bar allotment in the presence of District Prohibition and Excise Officer S Srinivasa Rao in Vijayawada on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Under the new bar policy of the Andhra Pradesh government (2025–28), the process of allotting bars in the NTR district continued with the...

Vijayawada: Under the new bar policy of the Andhra Pradesh government (2025–28), the process of allotting bars in the NTR district continued with the second phase of lottery on Thursday. Out of 130 bars in the general category and 10 reserved for Taddy Tappers caste, 79 were allotted in the first phase. For the remaining 61 bars in the open category, a fresh notification was issued on September 3. By the closing date (September 17), only 28 applications were received for 7 bars, while no applications were submitted for 54 bars.

As per the rules, a lottery was conducted for the 7 bars that had at least four applicants. The draw was held transparently at the Collectorate, Vijayawada, in the presence of NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Prohibition & Excise Officer S Srinivasa Rao, and applicants.

With this phase completed, 54 bars—46 in Vijayawada city, six in Kondapalli, one in Jaggayyapet, and one in Thiruvur—remain unallotted. Successful applicants must pay one-sixth of the annual licence fee on the same day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick