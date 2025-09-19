Bars allotted through lottery

Vijayawada: Under the new bar policy of the Andhra Pradesh government (2025–28), the process of allotting bars in the NTR district continued with the second phase of lottery on Thursday. Out of 130 bars in the general category and 10 reserved for Taddy Tappers caste, 79 were allotted in the first phase. For the remaining 61 bars in the open category, a fresh notification was issued on September 3. By the closing date (September 17), only 28 applications were received for 7 bars, while no applications were submitted for 54 bars.

As per the rules, a lottery was conducted for the 7 bars that had at least four applicants. The draw was held transparently at the Collectorate, Vijayawada, in the presence of NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Prohibition & Excise Officer S Srinivasa Rao, and applicants.

With this phase completed, 54 bars—46 in Vijayawada city, six in Kondapalli, one in Jaggayyapet, and one in Thiruvur—remain unallotted. Successful applicants must pay one-sixth of the annual licence fee on the same day.