Basic amenities to be provided at MEPMA office: Commissioner
Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has instructed officials to provide better facilities for women visiting the MEPMA by setting up restrooms at its office.
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has instructed officials to provide better facilities for women visiting the MEPMA by setting up restrooms at its office. During a surprise inspection on Thursday afternoon, the Commissioner reviewed MEPMA office near Municipal Corporation premises, Fire Station and Mahila Mart at Krishnapuram police station.
Expressing dissatisfaction over unhygienic conditions at MEPMA office and the non-functional lift at Mahila Mart, the Commissioner reprimanded staff and issued immediate directives for action.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mourya stated, “The MEPMA office sees a significant footfall of women. It is essential to ensure basic amenities for them. Hence, we have directed the engineering officials to install dedicated restrooms. We have also emphasised clearing wild vegetation and maintaining cleanliness around the premises”.
Regarding Mahila Mart lift, she remarked, “The non-functional lift has caused inconvenience to the public. We have instructed officials to inspect and repair it promptly to ensure smooth operations”. Deputy Commissioner Amarayya, DE Madhu, Fire Officer Srinivasulu Reddy, Superintendent Sudhakar, Srinath Reddy, CMM Krishnaveni and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.