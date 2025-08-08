Live
Basic amenities to be provided at Police Training Centre
Vizianagaram: SP Vakul Jindal directed the police training centre authorities to provide all the basic amenities as nearly 150 trainee constables to come here to attain training in few days. On Thursday, he visited Saripalli training centre and directed officials to ensure all necessary basic amenities are arranged promptly to avoid any inconvenience to the trainees.
Jindal said that currently, only skill enhancement programs for serving constables are being conducted at the facility. However, regular training for new recruits is set to begin next month, and approximately 150 trainee constables are expected to join.
He personally inspected various facilities at the training centre, including classrooms, offices, kitchen, dining hall, storage rooms, washrooms, bathrooms, a mineral water plant, library, parade ground, and firing range.
SP Jindal further directed that beds, cots, sports equipment, tables, computers, and fans should be made available for the trainees’ use. He was informed by the officials that the infrastructure required to host 150 trainee constables had already been developed earlier.
Highlighting the importance of a continuous supply of safe drinking water, the SP instructed coordination with municipal and higher authorities to ensure the Police Training Centre receives adequate water supply and faces no shortage. Additional SP P Soumya Latha and AR Additional SP G Nageswara Rao also take part in the visit