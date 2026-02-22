Blocking free left: Cops book 9,142 cases during 12-day drive

Hyderabad: Ina firm push to streamline traffic flow and enhance road safety, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has launched a focused enforcement drive against motorists blocking designated “Free Left” lanes at key junctions across the city.

Within just 12 days, officials booked a staggering 9,142 cases, underscoring the scale of violations and the department’s zero tolerance approach.

Free Left lanes are designed to allow vehicles to turn left without waiting for the main signal, ensuring smoother movement and reducing congestion at busy intersections. However, traffic authorities observed that many motorists were stopping or parking in these lanes, disrupting the natural flow of vehicles. Such obstructions not only create avoidable traffic snarls but also heighten the risk of accidents, particularly during peak hours.

According to officials, the special enforcement drive was conducted from February 9 to February 20. During this period, 9,142 violations were recorded, and fines were imposed under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening traffic discipline and minimising road mishaps in the city.

Traffic police emphasised that blocking Free Left lanes causes inconvenience to law abiding motorists and contributes significantly to intersection bottlenecks. By ensuring these lanes remain clear, authorities aim to improve vehicular movement, reduce signal waiting times, and enhance overall commuter safety.

In addition to enforcement, the department is actively running awareness campaigns through its official social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, encouraging citizens to adopt responsible driving practices.

Officials reiterated that compliance with traffic rules is not merely a legal obligation but a civic responsibility that directly impacts public safety.

Citizens who notice traffic violations can report them through the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official social media handles or by contacting the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626 and the E Challan Helpdesk at 8712661690.

The drive has been issued under the direction of D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, who reaffirmed the department’s commitment to safer and more efficient roads for all.