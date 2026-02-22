Attempts to diminish Rahul’s stature won’t succeed: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday asserted that attempts to diminish Rahul Gandhi’s stature would not succeed. “The more you try to block him, the more his stature will grow,” he remarked.

Criticising the manner in which the Bharat AI Impact Summit in New Delhi was conducted, he alleged that Opposition leaders were not given due respect.

He said event was an international event organised by the Government of India and not a party programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “India is not just about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition leaders must also be respected and invited to such global platforms,” he said.

Prabhakar stated that when the Vision 2047 Bharat Summit was held in Telangana, BJP leaders including G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were invited. He added that even opposition leaders such as former CM K Chandrashekar Rao were extended due respect at official events in the past.

Alleging discriminatory conduct by the Centre, the Minister said the Congress had no intention of obstructing the AI Summit but objected to what he termed the “narrow-minded approach” adopted by the Union government. “India should present itself before the world as a united nation. However, the BJP government has been repeatedly insulting opposition leaders,” he said.

Referring to Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Prabhakar claimed that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was allotted a seat in the third row, which he described as contrary to past conventions. “When we were in power, we ensured that opposition leaders were seated in the front row along with the Prime Minister,” he said.

He emphasised that political differences should be confined to Parliament and elections and not reflected in international forums. “What is achieved by deliberately sidelining the main opposition leader at a major global conference?” he asked.

The Minister said India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity and called on the Centre to adopt a broader perspective.

Prabhakar also referred to the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family, stating that they had made significant contributions to the nation. He urged the Union government to change its approach and demonstrate unity before the international community.