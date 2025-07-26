BC hostels will developed under P-4 model: Savitha

Vijayawada: BC welfare minister S Savitha said that Backward Classes (BC) hostels in the state will undergo development under the ambitious P-4 model championed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of this initiative, the government will seek assistance from donors and successful students who have benefited from the NTR Overseas Education Scheme.

Minister Savitha in a statement here on Friday said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiated the P-4 model as a key component of the Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision, aimed at poverty eradication in the state. The P-4 programme is designed to encourage the top 10 per cent of economically well-off individuals, as part of their social responsibility, to support 20 per cent of the less fortunate.

She appealed to students who benefited from the NTR Overseas Education Scheme between 2016 and 2019 to become partners in this well-intentioned programme, named ‘Margadarshulu” (Guides) and ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (Golden Families), and contribute to the development of BC hostels.

She suggested that individuals could adopt a hostel, or even one or two students, and support their higher education. Financial assistance could be provided for tasks such as constructing or repairing toilets and compound walls, or setting up RO plants for drinking water. Donors could also install solar power panels for electricity, build additional facility rooms, establish libraries, or provide inverters, CCTV cameras, computers, and other essential electronic items for students.

Savitha requested the NTR Overseas Education Scheme students interested in social service and wishing to support poor BC students to contact via email at [email protected] or by phone at 6300876401 and 7989344521.