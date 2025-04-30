  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BC Janardhan Reddy express shock over death of 7 in Simhachalam wall collapse

BC Janardhan Reddy express shock over death of 7 in Simhachalam wall collapse
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investment and Infrastructure, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of seven devotees following a wall collapse at Simhachalam.

Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investment and Infrastructure, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of seven devotees following a wall collapse at Simhachalam.

The incident, attributed to heavy rainfall and strong winds, has left several others injured. Minister Reddy described the event as "extremely unfortunate" and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In his statement, the minister assured that the government would support the affected families and is committed to providing enhanced medical assistance to those injured in this distressing event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick