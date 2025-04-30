Live
BC Janardhan Reddy express shock over death of 7 in Simhachalam wall collapse
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings, Investment and Infrastructure, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of seven devotees following a wall collapse at Simhachalam.
The incident, attributed to heavy rainfall and strong winds, has left several others injured. Minister Reddy described the event as "extremely unfortunate" and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
In his statement, the minister assured that the government would support the affected families and is committed to providing enhanced medical assistance to those injured in this distressing event.
