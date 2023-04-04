BC leaders allege neglect by YSRCP govt

Visakhapatnam: The leaders of the BC associations pointed out that the YSRCP government has been neglecting their community ever since it came to power.

During a roundtable held under the leadership of former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao with North Andhra BC leaders from all political parties here on Monday, the leaders said that the ruling party should provide 34 percent reservation in the legislatures but confined to only 24 percent reservations. They said it was injustice meted out to the BC community.

In the meeting, the members discussed major issues like empowerment of BCs, comprehensive caste enumeration of BCs, diversion of sub plan funds, fund-strapped caste corporations, decrease of reservation in local bodies, cancellation of self-employment loans, withholding of BC welfare schemes, negligence in foreign education aid and study circles.

Similarly, they discussed student welfare schemes, injustice meted out to BCs in nominated posts, attacks on BCs, false cases foisted against them and murders against BCs.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla Srinivasa Rao opined that there is a need to sensitise the BC voters across the state about how the government is treating the BC community. The ruling party offered minister posts to BCs but did not give any powers, he added.

He mentioned that there are about 140 BC castes in the state, but still those belonging to 89 castes have not stepped into the assembly so far.

State BC Federation president Kollu Ravindra alleged that the YSRCP government has established 56 corporations and given chairmen posts but still they do not have offices, powers and funds for the development of the respective communities.

MLC Duvarapu Rama Rao said If the TDP government comes to power, apart from allocating funds to 139 corporations and constructing the buildings, it would work for the development of BCs, he added.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLA GandiBabji, CPI district president M. Pydiraju, CPM secretary B Jagan, Congress leader Konatala Srinivas participated in the meeting.