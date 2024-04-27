TDP campaign vehicle set on fire in Annamayya district

In a shocking turn of events, a TDP campaign chariot was set on fire by unidentified thugs at Vithalamaja near Chintaparthi in Annamayya district.

The incident took place while Tanuja Reddy, the wife of TDP candidate Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, was actively campaigning in Vithalam village.

The perpetrators set fire to the campaign chariot on the road, causing significant damage.







