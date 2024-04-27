  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP campaign vehicle set on fire in Annamayya district

TDP campaign vehicle set on fire in Annamayya district
x
Highlights

In a shocking turn of events, a TDP campaign chariot was set on fire by unidentified thugs at Vithalamaja near Chintaparthi in Annamayya district.

In a shocking turn of events, a TDP campaign chariot was set on fire by unidentified thugs at Vithalamaja near Chintaparthi in Annamayya district.

The incident took place while Tanuja Reddy, the wife of TDP candidate Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, was actively campaigning in Vithalam village.

The perpetrators set fire to the campaign chariot on the road, causing significant damage.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X