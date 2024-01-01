‘BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha’ on January 7

Visakhapatnam: A public meeting will be held next to highlight the YSR Congress Party’s anti-BC policies, informed BJP parliamentary district president Medapati Raveendra.

Addressing the media at the district party office here on Sunday, the district president said the meeting would be organised on January 7 under the banner of ‘BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha’ at AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony.

OBC Morcha state president Rongala Gopi Srinivas and BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that injustice was meted out to the BCs during the YSRCP’s rule in the state. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a number of promises to BCs during his padayatra but ignored them after coming to power, they pointed out.

They said that there will be no use of setting up 56 corporations for different communities without allocating funds for them. The corporation chairpersons and directors were not given any responsibility and it was nothing but an insult to the BCs.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC PVN Madhav said betrayal of the BCs in the YSRCP’s government would be brought to the fore through the public meeting scheduled on January 7.

The BC Corporation, which was supposed to work for the development of BCs, was inactivated, the former MLC said. The BJP leaders alleged that the ruling party divides the BC castes and sub-castes into groups and is creating ruckus between them. They opined that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party for BCs and it would be highlighted during the ensuing public meeting.