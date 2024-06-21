Beneficiaries to get 1,000 TIDCO houses by Sankranti

Nuzvid: State Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy inspected the TIDCO housing complex at MR Apparao Colony along with officials on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the incomplete TIDCO houses are proof of how the state will be destroyed if there is no visionary leadership.

At least 1,000 TIDCO houses out of total 2,640 houses will be provided to the eligible beneficiaries in Nuzvid town by Sankranti.

He said that in the year 2019, the Telugu Desam government has built spacious TIDCO houses with the aim of providing proper houses to the poor, and most of them are 90 per cent completed, while the rest of the small works have to be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries have suffered a lot due to the neglect of this matter by the previous government. There should be a meaning for the money spent by the government. But hundreds of crores of public money has been lost due to the abandonment of TIDCO houses, which were almost completed, only because of crooked and immature ideas.

The previous rulers could not show a reason as to what was wrong with the TIDCO houses and why they were stopped.

He lamented that the Central funds were diverted and the beneficiaries were humiliated by the bankers. At present, the bankers are forcing the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to pay the loans. Due to the mistakes made by the previous government, there was a dilemma whether the beneficiaries should pay the interest for two years or the government should pay it. The previous government had degraded all sectors.

He said that the leaders of that day were inclined towards their own ideas but did not work for the benefit of the people without acting constitutionally or legally.

The extent to which the previous regime had stooped can be gauged by the very fact that the Centre had expressed impatience on the previous government’s diversion of funds.

He said that due to the disbursement of the relevant funds to other departments, a seven percent penal interest has to be paid today.

However, as per the promise given during the election, the minister made it clear that they will complete and provide the TIDCO houses to all the beneficiaries within one-and-a-half years. The minister disclosed that the L&T company has already been approached and they are willing to complete the houses.

The Minister was accompanied by TIDCO Houses PD B Chinnodu, DE Shanthakumar and officials of various departments.