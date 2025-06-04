Betrayal day observed in Pathikonda to protest unfulfilled promises: Former MLA K Sridevamma

Pathikonda: In a symbolic protest against what they termed as betrayal of public trust, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and cadre observed June 4 as “Betrayal Day” in Pathikonda, under the leadership of former MLA Kangati Sridevamma on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Sridevamma said the day was being marked to remind people of the “true nature” of TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who, she alleged, had misled voters — considered deities in a democracy — with false promises. The protest was held in response to the directives of YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting the failure of the newly formed government to fulfill the assurances made during the election campaign.

As part of the protest, a rally was organized from the YSRCP local office to the RDO office in Pathikonda. Party workers raised slogans denouncing the government’s approach and accused Chandrababu Naidu of going back on promises made to the people. A memorandum was submitted to government officials demanding immediate implementation of the promised welfare schemes.

Addressing the public at the Four Pillars Mandapam, Sridevamma strongly criticized the government’s “stubborn and deceptive” policies. She reminded the gathering of key pre-election promises such as free bus travel, Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, student fee reimbursements, and unemployment allowance, questioning their absence despite assurances of immediate rollout post-election.

“Didn’t Nara Lokesh himself say during his Yuva Galam Padayatra that if these schemes are not implemented, people should question the government directly? What have you implemented so far?” she asked, urging the public to hold the government accountable.

YSRCP State Secretary Cherukulapadu Pradeep Reddy reiterated the demand for the immediate implementation of the Super Six Schemes, warning that failure to do so would result in mass public protests. Former MPP Nagaratnamma echoed the same sentiments, accusing the government of misleading the public and failing to execute even a single welfare scheme.

A large number of leaders and activists from across the Pathikonda constituency participated in the program. These included ZPTC and MPTC members, former sarpanches, mandal conveners, presidents of affiliated associations, and other prominent leaders of the YSR Congress Party.