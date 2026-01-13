Bhanu accuses YSRCP of plot to defame Tirumala

Vijayawada: TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that YSRCP leaders are deliberately working with the sole agenda of tarnishing the image of Tirumala. He said the objections raised over the Janga Krishna Murthy land issue were strictly within the framework of rules and regulations.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Bhanu Prakash Reddy accused former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of fabricating evidence and levelling baseless allegations against them, ranging from issues related to the Goshala to the temple administration.

“Devotees are questioning how there can be ‘measurements’ even in acts of theft. They are asking whether there is any sense left,” he remarked. He further said that if such incidents had occurred in relation to Jesus Christ, those responsible would have been crying inconsolably.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that YSRCP leaders are exploiting loopholes in the law for their benefit and asserted that betraying Lord Venkateswara is as grave a crime as betraying the nation. He maintained that those who committed mistakes within the legal framework are being punished as per law.

He also claimed that even the five elements (Pancha Bhootas) are watching the actions of YSRCP leaders and criticised the previous YSRCP government for portraying thieves as benefactors. According to him, several irregularities and secret dealings took place in the holy shrine between 2014 and 2019.

BJP state media in-charge Kilari Dileep, NTR district president Adduri Sriram and other party leaders participated in the press conference.