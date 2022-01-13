Bharat Biotech donates Rs. 2 crore for TTD run Annaprasadam trust

Bharat Biotech has made a huge donation of Rs 2 crore to the TTD Annaprasadam trust. Krishna Ella, head of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella have handed over the amount to TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Jawahar Reddy and later participated in Tirumala Srivari services. It is also learned that in the month of December, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella donated one crore to Sabarimala Ayyappaswamy for Annadanam in Sabarimala. Recently, a donation of Rs 2 crore was made to Tirumala.



On the other hand, the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations began at the Tirumala Srivari Temple. After the regular services and handicrafts from midnight on January 12, the visit to Vaikuntha started at 1.45 am. According to the first protocol, VIPs are allowed to visit Srivari. Politicians and celebrities attended Swami's service and devotees can visit Tirumale diety by visiting Vaikunta for 10 days.

The diety appeared before the devotees on the Swarnaratham on Thursday. Arrangements were made to comply with the covid rules. Time-bound darshan tickets and tokens were issued to all devotees, including VIPs.